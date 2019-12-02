Hilton-Parma Gazebo Band to present free community concerts at area churches

The Hilton-Parma Gazebo Band, conducted by Dr. Charles P. Schmidt, will perform free community Christmas concerts at three area churches. The band will be performing on Friday, December 6, 7:30 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church, 35 State Street, Brockport; Monday, December 9, 7 p.m., at the Park Ridge Free Methodist Church, 10 Straub Road, Greece; and Friday, December 13, 7:30 p.m., at Hilton Baptist Church, 50 Lake Avenue, Hilton. Donations of non-perishable food items for the community food shelf will be gratefully accepted at the door. The three free public concerts will include a range of traditional holiday favorites. The program will also include music by Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein, Gustav Holst, Alfred Reed, and Eric Coates.

The Hilton-Parma Gazebo Band is an all-volunteer organization, made up of musicians from across Monroe and Orleans Counties. The band was founded in 1984 by Hilton music educator, Gordon Bascom. The band performs a broad range of concert band music and provides music to the community through its annual series of summer concerts at the Gazebo at Centennial Park and other venues in Monroe County and the surrounding area. For additional information about the band, contact band manager, Mary Reazor at 392-9725 after 10 a.m., or by email mreazor188@gmail.com.

