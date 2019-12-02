- Breakfast with SantaPosted 11 hours ago
Information meeting set for upcoming Route 104 bridge replacement project
Thursday, December 12, at Ridgeway Town Hall
in Medina
The New York State Department of Transportation will hold an open-house style public information session on Thursday, December 12, for the proposed replacement of the bridge carrying Route 104 over Oak Orchard Creek in the town of Ridgeway. The open house runs from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Ridgeway Town Hall, 410 West Avenue, in the Village of Medina.
Those interested in attending may arrive at any time during the scheduled meeting to review project details, including the scope of work and planned traffic detours during construction, which is slated to begin in 2021.
NYSDOT staff will be on hand to share project information, receive public comments and answer individual questions. No formal presentation will be made as part of the meeting.
For information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening system, contact Katherine Fragale at 371-9245 or Katherine.Fragale@dot.ny.gov.
Provided information