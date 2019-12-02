Special worship service offered for those experiencing loss

Many people find that the holiday season can be depressing, painful, and lonely when they are dealing with grief and loss. Those who have lost a loved one, or experienced any other significant grief-causing event are invited to the Service of Hope at Pearce Church.

The service on Sunday, December 15 at 4 p.m. is a time especially designed for those experiencing loss. Every component of the service is crafted to offer hope and comfort in a quiet and contemplative setting.

Pearce Memorial Church is located at 4322 Buffalo Road, one block east of routes 259 and 33 in North Chili.

Provided information