Trinity Emmanual Lutheran Church hosts Red Cross Blood Drive

Trinity Emmanuel Lutheran Church will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2 to 6 p.m. at 761 Elmgrove Road, Rochester.

For information or to make an appointment to donate, call 247-3437 or sign up online at www.redcrossblood.org.

Hosting a blood drive coincides with Trinity Emmanuel’s core values of giving back to the community. With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor.

Blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients and trauma victims, according to the Red Cross.

The short amount of time it takes to donate can mean a lifetime to a patient with a serious medical condition. Eligible donors are encouraged to join in the selfless act of giving blood.

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative and A negative. According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone, and is often used to treat trauma patients.

Provided information