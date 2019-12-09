Christmas memories on display at Newman Riga Library

Christmas memories are on full display at the Newman Riga Library in Churchville. Do you remember going to Fanny Farmer for holiday chocolates? Maybe picking up some ribbon candy too? Getting a box of chocolate Santas in your stocking? The candy may be gone, but the memories remain. Come see some of the special holiday boxes and containers from the late 19th and early 20th centuries. You might see something you recognize from your stocking. Display runs until the end of December, courtesy of William and Kerry Nolan.