Spencerport graduate featured at Go Red for Women® Luncheon

Madison Hoadley, a 2018 graduate of Spencerport High School and inductee to the Spencerport Area Chamber of Commerce Dennis A. Pelletier Youth Hall of Fame, was featured at the Go Red for Women® Luncheon on December 10. The luncheon raised $100,000, which will help with the American Heart Association’s prevention agenda as well as fight disability and death caused by cardiovascular diseases and stroke through research, training, advocacy and community education in the Rochester community. Hoadley is a congenital heart disease survivor.

Provided photo