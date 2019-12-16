Don't miss
- Gift Guide 2019Posted 1 week ago
- Make Small Business Saturday more than a one-time eventPosted 1 week ago
- Stretch of I-390 near airport to close for utility workPosted 1 week ago
- Need for blood doesn’t stop for holidays – donors neededPosted 1 week ago
- Breakfast with SantaPosted 2 weeks ago
- Brockport Giftaway offers toys to families in needPosted 2 weeks ago
- Special worship service offered for those experiencing lossPosted 2 weeks ago
- The Salvation Army makes it easier to givePosted 3 weeks ago
- Relief program announced for Lake Ontario secondary homeownersPosted 4 weeks ago
- Holiday Toy Drive underway in RigaPosted 1 month ago
Spencerport graduate featured at Go Red for Women® Luncheon
By Admin on December 16, 2019
Madison Hoadley, a 2018 graduate of Spencerport High School and inductee to the Spencerport Area Chamber of Commerce Dennis A. Pelletier Youth Hall of Fame, was featured at the Go Red for Women® Luncheon on December 10. The luncheon raised $100,000, which will help with the American Heart Association’s prevention agenda as well as fight disability and death caused by cardiovascular diseases and stroke through research, training, advocacy and community education in the Rochester community. Hoadley is a congenital heart disease survivor.
Provided photo