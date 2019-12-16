Don't miss
Hilton CSD alumni invited to play in Holiday Concert
By Admin on December 16, 2019
Hilton High School alumni are invited to participate in the annual Holiday Concert on Thursday, December 19 at 7 p.m. in the Hilton High School auditorium. The concert will feature the High School Wind and Jazz Ensembles. Alumni who would like to play with the Wind and/or Jazz Ensembles should contact Nancy Russo at 392-1000, ext. 2284 or Jared Streiff at 392-1000, ext. 2293.
Provided information