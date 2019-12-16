Home   >   News   >   Hilton CSD alumni invited to play in Holiday Concert

Hilton High School alumni are invited to participate in the annual Holiday Concert on Thursday, December 19 at 7 p.m. in the Hilton High School auditorium. The concert will feature the High School Wind and Jazz Ensembles. Alumni who would like to play with the Wind and/or Jazz Ensembles should contact Nancy Russo at 392-1000, ext. 2284 or Jared Streiff at 392-1000, ext. 2293.

