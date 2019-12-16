IJC and Board release presentation on water levels

The International Joint Commission (IJC) and the International Lake Ontario – St. Lawrence River Board (Board) have released a joint presentation on water levels in Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.

The presentation can be found on the IJC website (www.ijc.org) and Board website (https://ijc.org/en/loslrb) on the main page under ‘Videos.’ They can also be viewed and downloaded at the following links:

English presentation:

French presentation:

The presentations explain how Lake Ontario outflows are regulated when inflows to the lake and St. Lawrence River are extremely high and what can reliably be done to reduce coastal damages. They also explain the IJC and the Board’s role and the limits of what regulation can do in extraordinary circumstances.

