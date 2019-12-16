Don't miss
Ogden Police Department welcomes new DARE Officer
By Admin on December 16, 2019
The Ogden Police Department welcomed Officer Erique Gomez and appointed him as the new DARE Officer for the Spencerport Central School District. Officer Gomez has served with the Rochester Police Department since 2004, after transferring from the NYPD. He also served in the United States Marine Corps. Officer Gomez has worked as a Crime Prevention Officer and police instructor. He is fluent in Spanish and has worked extensively with neighborhood groups and in school settings.
Provided information and photo