Spencerport Kiwanis Club presents check to Cartons for Christmas

Chuck Colby, President of the Kiwanis Club of Spencerport, presents a check to Maureen Granger, longtime co-chair of the Cartons for Christmas effort in Spencerport, following her annual presentation to the Kiwanis Club on Cartons for Christmas. There were 144 referrals for inclusion for 2019 including 77 who had been recipients in 2018. Many local organizations are involved in the effort including Boy and Girl Scout Troops, Spencerport High School honor society members, children from Cosgrove School, and local businesses who have toy trees in their place of business. Deliveries to those receiving benefits are made by members of the Spencerport Volunteer Fire Department and the ambulance volunteers. Granger’s co-chair is her husband, Glenn Granger, a past president of the Kiwanis Club. For information on Cartons for Christmas go to https://www.westsidenewsny.com/features/2019-09-29/spencerports-2019-cartons-for-christmas/