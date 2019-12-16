Sweden’s proposed Telecommunication Code will be amended; second public hearing to be scheduled

The Sweden Town Board held a December 10 public hearing regarding its proposed Telecommunications Code. One resident spoke at the brief hearing. The Town Attorney recommended several changes to the draft code and further recommended that a second public hearing be held.

The Telecommunications Code changes deal mainly with large and small cell deployment. Most deployment will likely be in town-owned rights-of-way, requiring the town to enter into agreements with various wireless companies. The second public hearing on a re-drafted code will likely be scheduled for mid to late January.

