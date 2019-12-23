Bergen water project continues to progress

The Town of Bergen’s Water Benefit Improvement Project was submitted to the NYS Comptroller’s Office for approval at the end of October. The town’s attorney checks on the project’s status weekly and believes it could receive approval by the end of January. The project will bring public water to every property in the Town that does not currently have access.

Bergen’s town engineer has completed the initial field work for the entire project area and has begun to prepare the base maps. Contract specifications are being developed.

The project timeline has been adjusted to accommodate the various activities and approvals. While installation of the water main should be complete by December 2021; restoration will continue until June 2022, according to Supervisor Ernest Haywood.

“I held a status meeting on December 12 with all of our consultants and I am pleased to report that each is moving forward as expeditiously as possible,” Haywood said.

