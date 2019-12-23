Children “Shop with a Cop” in Brockport

The Brockport Police Stetson Club hosted “Shop with a Cop” at the Brockport Walmart on Saturday, December 14. At this event, officers accompanied twenty-four children and their families to shop for Christmas presents.

Each child was given a $100 gift card, which they were allowed to spend at their own discretion. Following the shopping event, there was hot chocolate and gift bags for the children. Santa Claus even stopped by for a visit.

The gift cards were purchased by the Brockport Police Stetson Club and Brockport Walmart.

“This is the fourth year that we have participated in the Shop with a Cop program. We are very thankful for the support from the Brockport Walmart for not only making this event possible each year but for matching our donation from the police union,” said Officer Josh Sime, Stetson Club president. “Each year, this event brings the families of our community and Brockport Police Officers together for a fun-filled morning that further enhances the relationship between the law enforcement and the public. Even though this event happens only once every year, I believe that the positive interactions with these families last a lifetime for all parties involved.”

Provided information and photos

