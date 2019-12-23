Churchville Lions at the Village Tree Lighting Ceremony

The Annual Christmas Tree Lighting festivity in Churchville was held on December 8 at a new location at the Cobblestone Building as the activity had outgrown the Village Office. The Churchville Lions greeted and gave out candy canes thanking neighbors and friends for their continuing support through the year.

The activities began at 4 p.m. with music from the Congregational Church Bell Choir under the direction of Steve Valvano, followed by librarian Lynn Brown’s story telling of “When Santa was a Baby” and “The Night Before Christmas.” Names of the children were put in a hat for the drawing of who was to light the tree.

After a brief walk outside the Newman-Riga Library, two choir groups from Churchville-Chili Middle School performed. Santa arrived on a decorated fire truck with a fanfare of lights and sirens. The Memorial Tree, at the corner of Buffalo Road and Main Street, was lit by the drawing winner, Katie, while Mayor John Hartman and Riga Town Supervisor Brad O’Brocta looked on (see photo at left).

Upon returning back to the Cobblestone Building all guests were served hot cocoa and cookies by the Churchville Lions while Santa greeted the children by the Christmas tree.

Photos provided by Doug Eisele and Dyan Monte Verde-Eisele



