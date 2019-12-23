Gregory Holcomb was presented with the Clarkson Citizen Award at the Clarkson Town Board meeting on December 10. David Maynard nominated Holcomb for his volunteer service at the Hamlin Dog Shelter. Holcomb is at the shelter every Saturday and Sunday and has volunteered for the past five years. He trains new volunteers, works at adoption events, and is Maynard’s right hand man. Shown (l-r) Allan Hoy, Jackie Smith, Christa Filipowicz, Gregory Holcomb, Leslie Zink, and Patrick Didas. The Clarkson Citizen Award is an award that is given out every quarter. It is a way to honor those in the Clarkson Community who go above and beyond. For more information or to recommend someone for the award, email Leslie Zink at leslie.zink@clarksonny.org.

Provided photo