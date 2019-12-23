Ferris-Goodridge Post #330 holds Children’s Christmas Party

On Saturday, December 14, Ferris-Goodridge Post #330 of the American Legion held its annual Children’s Christmas Party. Children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren of post members were treated to a pancake breakfast hosted by the #330 Sons of the American Legion. Once breakfast was finished, Santa made his appearance to take wish requests from the 42 children present. Ronan Sisson, sitting on Santa’s lap, clapped his hands with excitement. Santa’s helpers (#330 American Legion Auxiliary ladies) helped with the presentation of gifts. A good time was had by all.

Provided photos

Once the Children’s Party wrapped up, the Post was transformed with additional decorations for the annual Army/Navy football game. With three televisions showing the game and the cheering of “Let’s go, Army. Let’s go, Navy,” high fives were given after each touchdown. Members of both branches of service were able to enjoy the game with snacks provided by Legion members. The Navy Veterans have bragging rights until next year with the Navy win.