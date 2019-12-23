Golf tournament benefits area libraries

The Gates Chili Chamber of Commerce held its annual Golf Tournament on Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Brook-Lea County Club and over 130 golfers played the links.

For the sixth year, the proceeds from the annual Golf Tournament go to the Friends of the Gates Public Library and the Friends of the Chili Public Library. Over $6,000 was donated to each library this year at a check presentation ceremony held during the November 19 Chamber lunch meeting.

The Gates Chili Chamber of Commerce is already planning next year’s Golf Tournament for Monday, July 27, 2020, at Brook-Lea Country Club, with proceeds again benefitting the Friends of the Gates Public Library and the Friends of the Chili Public Library.

For information about the Gates Chili Chamber of Commerce visit www.gcchamber.com.

