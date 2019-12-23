Keeping fire hydrants accessible in Sweden

A few years ago, the Brockport Fire District and the Town of Sweden collaborated in fabricating long poles to mark fire hydrants throughout the Town. The purpose is to make it easy for firefighters to find the hydrants when snow is deep. The highway department checks on the poles as time allows during the winter. Residents who notice a pole missing or broken should contact the highway department at 637-3369 for a replacement.

In other seasonal news, the Sweden Highway Department will pick-up Christmas trees placed at the curb as time and weather allow. Trees must be free of all ornamentation including tinsel.

