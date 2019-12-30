American Legion Auxiliary #330 holds annual Christmas party and team event

On Sunday, December 15, the American Legion Auxiliary #330 held their annual Christmas party and monthly team event. The team event consisted of filling gently used purses for the women at the House of Mercy. Forty purses were filled with daily items such as shampoos, soaps, lotions, personal items, gift cards, and more, then placed under the Christmas tree. The event was part of the Legion Auxiliary’s 100 Acts of Kindness Project in honor of the group’s 100th birthday. A luncheon followed, with games, food, and a gift exchange.

