Spencerport Knights of Columbus awarded Star Council Council names Knight and Family of the Year

Council names Knight and Family of the Year

At the St. John the XXIII Knights of Columbus Christmas party held at Pinewood Country Club, the council was presented with the highest recognition a council can receive, The Star Council Award. Every year council are challenged to meet requirements in new members, activities, and protection for families with their AAA-rated insurance. Only two councils in the 12-county Roman Catholic Dioceses of Rochester were able to achieve this award. Presenting the award was District Deputy Bill Walters of the 93 New York State district. Walters presented the award to Grand Knight Larry Peck and thanked him for his leadership and getting his council to this level of achievement.

Walters also presented Grand Knight Peck with the Knight of the Year award, recognizing him for the outstanding work he has done this past year in not only getting his council to the Star Council but for his work in recruiting new members to the order. Peck was also responsible for leading and organizing several of the activities the council ran this past year.

Peck thanked Walters and the membership for their support and work. He stated, “It was only through teamwork that we were able to receive the Star Council award and it was because of all of you that we are here today. Nobody does the work we do by themselves; it is the effort of many that has caused us to get this recognition and I accept this Star Council award for all of you. I also thank all of you for recognizing me as the Knight of the Year; I am here to serve you and the council and to try my best to get us to the next level.”

Grand Knight Peck then recognized Bob and Dawn Rejewski as the Council’s Family of the Year. Bob is a past Grand Knight of the Council and is the current Navigator of the John W. Steger 4th Degree Assembly. He also serves as the Vice President of the Finger Lakes Conference K of C, a body which covers all 40 councils in the Rochester Roman Catholic Diocese. Dawn is a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and is also a former Regent of that organization. Bob and Dawn are active members of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary parish in Brockport and reside in Brockport. The Rejewskis have both been involved in many parish and council activities helping those who are less fortunate and also raising funds to support the many functions of their respective organizations.

