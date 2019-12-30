Sweden honors four long-serving residents

The Town of Sweden is honoring four residents who have served the Town on various boards and have chosen to “retire.” David Arnold has been a member of Sweden’s Environmental Conservation Board for nearly 30 years. Mr. Arnold has played a significant role in making sure that environmental issues are thoughtfully and responsibly considered on all projects before the planning and zoning boards.

Linda Sanford has served 10 years on the Seymour Library Board. She has volunteered numerous hours as a trustee and past president of the library board. Mrs. Sanford has also dedicated much time to library programs and activities.

David Young has served on the Board of Assessment Review helping to ensure that property owners are afforded the opportunity to challenge their assessments. He has lent wisdom, fairness and professionalism to the board.

Donald Grentzinger was one of the original appointees to the Sweden Farmers Museum Committee. He has worked tirelessly on the museum buildings, artifact collection, and Harvest Festival. The Town plans to present certificates to the honorees who are able to attend the Monday, December 30, Sweden Town Board meeting. It is the final meeting of the year and most of the honorees’ terms expire on December 31.

