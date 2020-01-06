Brockport receives grant to enhance Welcome Center

On December 19, Governor Cuomo announced the economic and community development funds awarded through the regional economic councils across New York State using the consolidated funding application for 2019. Through this competition, the Village of Brockport was granted $140,000 to make enhancements to their canalside Welcome Center.

The village will construct a permanent, electrically-equipped pavilion for performances and gatherings at the canal front of the Welcome Center and install a BoardSafe adaptive dock and launch to enable those in wheelchairs to independently launch a kayak. The Welcome Center will also install new lighting, signage, and pollinator-friendly garden beds to enhance the visitor experience.

This project is projected to take two years and will begin the spring of 2020.

Provided information