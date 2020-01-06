Ferris-Goodridge Post #330 holds blood drives

In 2019, 62 units of blood were collected during the three blood drives held at Ferris-Goodridge Post #330 of the American Legion. Donations from the October blood drive were sent to St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center in Syracuse, URMC – Strong Memorial Hospital, Samaritan Hospital in Troy, St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany, and Vassar Brothers Medical Hospital in Poughkeepsie. Those who are regular donors can donate every 56 days. The next blood drive to be held at the Legion Post will be Wednesday, March 25, from 1 to 6 p.m. The Legion would like to meet or exceed their goal of 20 units of blood per drive, keeping in mind that each unit is divided into plasma, red blood cells, and platelets, helping three people per unit.

Provided photo