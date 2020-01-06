- Attention All Ogden ResidentsPosted 9 hours ago
- Orleans Aware Preparedness App available for downloadPosted 1 day ago
- Fall college honorsPosted 1 day ago
- Spencerport seeks volunteers for newly created Equity CommitteePosted 1 week ago
- Sweden honors four long-serving residentsPosted 1 week ago
- Museum Mondays for seniors at The Strong®Posted 2 weeks ago
- Preparations underway for C-C kindergarten registrationPosted 2 weeks ago
- Need for blood doesn’t stop for holidays – donors neededPosted 4 weeks ago
Orleans Aware Preparedness App available for download
Orleans County residents can download the Orleans Aware Preparedness App to their mobile devices. This free app helps residents prepare and protect themselves and their families in case of a disaster. The Orleans Aware app is available to anyone using an iOS or Android device and can be downloaded directly from the App Store or Google Play.
The app includes interactive and instructional guides to help users prepare for emergencies. Orleans County can use the app to send out news alerts, hazardous weather alerts, evacuation routes and emergency shelter information. The Orleans Aware app can also be used to transmit public information about health issues and emergencies.
Provided information