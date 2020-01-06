Orleans Aware Preparedness App available for download

Orleans County residents can download the Orleans Aware Preparedness App to their mobile devices. This free app helps residents prepare and protect themselves and their families in case of a disaster. The Orleans Aware app is available to anyone using an iOS or Android device and can be downloaded directly from the App Store or Google Play.

The app includes interactive and instructional guides to help users prepare for emergencies. Orleans County can use the app to send out news alerts, hazardous weather alerts, evacuation routes and emergency shelter information. The Orleans Aware app can also be used to transmit public information about health issues and emergencies.

Provided information