Hamlin Lions Club presents Award
By Admin on January 13, 2020
At the Hamlin Lions Club annual Christmas party, Lion Greg Speer and Lion Dan Hicks awarded past president Lion Ron Howard with an Uplinger Award for all his work as president for the last two years.
Provided photo