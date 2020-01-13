New Sweden board members sworn in

Sweden Supervisor Kevin Johnson swore in Randall Hoke and Rhonda Humby as Sweden Town Board members at a ceremony held January 2. Hoke and Humby were elected to serve four-year terms. Following the ceremony, the Town held its annual organizational meeting.

In addition to the organizational business, the Board called a second public hearing on a proposed Telecommunications Code for Tuesday, January 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sweden Town Hall. A public hearing was previously held on the original draft of the code, but substantial changes were made warranting a second public hearing. Also on January 21, the Town Board will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. on the proposed Lake/Redman/Countryview Water District.

