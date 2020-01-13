Stretch of I-390 closing for utility work

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that the stretch of I-390 between Brooks Avenue (Route 204) and Chili Avenue (Route 33A) in the town of Gates, is scheduled to close to traffic in both directions on Sunday, January 12, from approximately 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. to accommodate utility work that includes replacing overhead power lines.

A short detour will be posted during the closure for motorists to exit and use Buell Road to continue onto I-390. Motorists heading to the airport Sunday morning should anticipate delays and provide for extra travel time.

This work is weather dependent and is subject to change.

