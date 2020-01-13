- 2020 Conservation Tree and Shrub Program launchedPosted 22 hours ago
- Attention All Ogden ResidentsPosted 7 days ago
- Orleans Aware Preparedness App available for downloadPosted 1 week ago
- Fall college honorsPosted 1 week ago
- Spencerport seeks volunteers for newly created Equity CommitteePosted 2 weeks ago
- Museum Mondays for seniors at The Strong®Posted 3 weeks ago
- Preparations underway for C-C kindergarten registrationPosted 3 weeks ago
Stretch of I-390 closing for utility work
The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that the stretch of I-390 between Brooks Avenue (Route 204) and Chili Avenue (Route 33A) in the town of Gates, is scheduled to close to traffic in both directions on Sunday, January 12, from approximately 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. to accommodate utility work that includes replacing overhead power lines.
A short detour will be posted during the closure for motorists to exit and use Buell Road to continue onto I-390. Motorists heading to the airport Sunday morning should anticipate delays and provide for extra travel time.
This work is weather dependent and is subject to change.
For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit www.511NY.org or the mobile site at m.511ny.org, New York State’s official traffic and travel information source.
Provided information