Churchville Lions Club to host its annual Winterfest on Jan. 26

Members of the Churchville Lions Club will be braving the elements to man the grill again this year for their annual January Winterfest Chicken Barbecue at Churchville Elementary School, 36 West Buffalo Road, Churchville, on Sunday, January 26, from noon until 2 p.m. or until sold out. Dinners are $10 each. Tables will be set up for dining inside the school with a clown providing entertainment. Take outs also available. Proceeds from this fundraiser allow the Lions Club to support community projects.

Photos by Dyan Monte Verde