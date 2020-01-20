Billy Martin’s Cole All Star Circus performing in Holley

Billy Martin’s Cole All Star Circus will perform on Wednesday, January 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the Holley Elementary School Intermediate Gym. Price is $10 in advance, which includes one adult ticket and two kids under age 12; $15 at the door. Additional kids’ tickets will be available for $5 at the door. Tickets may be purchased from the Elementary School Main Office or Middle School/High School Main Office. This fundraiser supports Holley National Honor Society students.

Provided information