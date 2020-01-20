Brockport Lions Club “Stuff the Trailer” event January 26

The annual Brockport Lions Club “Stuff the Trailer” event benefitting the Ecumenical Food Shelf will be held at the Vets Club, 222 West Avenue, Brockport, on Sunday, January 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. Donations of nonperishable/canned goods are welcome. Cash donations will also be accepted. There will be entertainment by The Buskers as well as free chili and hot chocolate. Those who wish to donate but are unable to attend can contact Lion Normand Fluet, Jr. at 637-0202.

Provided photo