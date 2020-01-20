Dr. Robert Clement celebrates 95th birthday

Dr. Robert Clement, Ph.D., a WWII veteran, recently celebrated his 95th birthday. He is pictured at a Putt-Putt Golf Course in Lakeland, Florida, where he spends his winters. Dr. Clement retired from Roberts Wesleyan College where he started and served as director of their social work program. He is still active in his Clement Wellness Center where he is a nutritional and wellness consultant. Dr. Clement remains active in many sports. During warm weather, he plays pickle ball five times a week. He also bowls and plays golf, shuffleboard and tennis. His four children and other family members helped him celebrate his 95th birthday. He has 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, including one who is deceased.

Provided photo