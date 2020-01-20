SC Community Center updates fitness room

The Sweden Clarkson Community Center has ordered several pieces of new equipment for the fitness room. Coming soon will be new treadmills and bicycles (both upright and incumbent). The maintenance crew has also spruced up the fitness room with new paint and ceiling tiles.

A one-year SCCC fitness membership for youth and seniors is $180 and an adult is $240. There are also one-month and three-month memberships, as well as daily rates. SCCC recreation staff help new members get started learning how to correctly use each piece of equipment . For more information, call 431-0090.

Provided information