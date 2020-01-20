Sponsorships available for 2020 canal-related events

The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, in partnership with the NYS Canal Corporation, is offering competitive sponsorships up to $500 for events or festivals taking place in the National Heritage Corridor from May through November 2020. Qualifying events must promote or celebrate the distinctive historic, cultural, scenic, or recreational resources of the canal corridor.

Eligible applicants include municipalities and nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations.

Applications are due by February 20, 2020.

Events that celebrate the bicentennial period (1817-1825), encourage use of the New York State Canalway Water Trail, participation in the Canalway Challenge, or inclusive recreation for people with accessibility needs, will be given priority consideration.

For instructions and an online application, visit eriecanalway.org/resources/grants.

