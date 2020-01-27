Hilton’s Evening of Jazz set for February 14

The Hilton School District Jazz Department and Hilton Music Boosters are presenting the 17th Annual Hilton Evening of Jazz on Friday, February 14, at 7 p.m. at Merton Williams Middle School. This year’s Evening of Jazz features saxophonist Eric Marienthal and trumpeter Wayne Bergeron.

Marienthal studied at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts with the legendary saxophone professor, Joe Viola. By the time he left Berklee, Eric had achieved the highest proficiency rating given by the school. He has since gone on to perform in over 75 different countries, recorded 14 solo CDs, and has played on hundreds of records, films, television shows, and commercial jingles. As a member of the Chick Corea Elektric Band, he recorded six CDs and won two Grammy Awards. Marienthal went on to perform with artists such as Elton John, Barbra Streisand, Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder, Dionne Warwick, Burt Bacharach, Aaron Neville, Johnny Mathis, and many others.

Bergeron first caught the ear of many when he landed the lead trumpet chair with Maynard Ferguson’s band in 1986. As a sideman, Bergeron’s list of recording credits reads like a who’s who in contemporary jazz and pop, running the stylistic gamut from Ray Charles to Green Day. Other names include Beyoncé, Barbra Streisand, Michael Buble, Celine Dion, Seal, Diana Krall, and many more. Bergeron has worked on over 400 television and motion picture soundtracks and his featured trumpet solos can be heard in the motion pictures “La La Land,” “Jersey Boys” and “The Incredibles,” to name a few.

Students will have the opportunity to work with both musicians during a morning masterclass for all music students in grades four through 12 and a “hands-on” clinic for the Middle School and High School Jazz Ensembles.

Tickets are $18 and also include performances by the Merton Williams and Hilton High School Jazz Ensembles as well as a Big Band playing with the guest musicians. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door, however seating is limited. Groups purchasing 10 or more tickets may reserve a table. For pre-sale tickets, contact Jared Streiff at 392-1000, ext. 2293 or jstreiff@hilton.k12.ny.us. Proceeds benefit the Hilton Middle School and High School Jazz Departments and the Hilton Music Boosters.

Provided information and photos