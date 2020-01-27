Don't miss
NYSDOT listen to concerns regarding traffic signal on Martha Street bridge
By Admin on January 27, 2020
On January 21, Spencerport Mayor Gary Penders, DPW Superintendent Tom West (taking photo), and Ogden Police Chief Chris Mears met with New York State Department of Transportation engineers and contractors regarding traffic signal issues on the Martha Street bridge. NYSDOT listened to concerns and is developing plans to modify the signal cycle during rush hours, and improve traffic flow in both directions during non-rush hours.
Provided photo