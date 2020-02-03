Home   >   News   >   Knights of Columbus, Hilton holds annual youth free throw contest

The Knights of Columbus Council 9461, Hilton, held their annual youth free throw contest on January 20.  A total of 71 youths – 21 girls and 50 boys – ages nine to 14 participated. Ten will proceed to the district competition. The efforts of volunteers and parents helped make this event possible.

