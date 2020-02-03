Don't miss
Knights of Columbus, Hilton holds annual youth free throw contest
By Admin on February 3, 2020
The Knights of Columbus Council 9461, Hilton, held their annual youth free throw contest on January 20. A total of 71 youths – 21 girls and 50 boys – ages nine to 14 participated. Ten will proceed to the district competition. The efforts of volunteers and parents helped make this event possible.
Provided information and photo