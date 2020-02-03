Information session to highlight Route 390 multi-use trail proposal

Tuesday, February 11, at the Mall at Greece Ridge

The New York State Department of Transportation will hold a public information session on a proposed project to connect the proposed Eastman Trail at Ridgeway Avenue to the existing Route 390 Trail north of Ridgeway Avenue, in the town of Greece.

An informational booth will be set-up on Tuesday, February 11, between 4 and 7 p.m. at The Mall at Greece Ridge near the food court, located at 271 Greece Ridge Center Drive.

Those interested in learning more about the project can drop-in at any time during the scheduled session to review current project plans and provide input.

Department engineers will be on-hand to answer individual questions. There will be no formal presentation as part of this session.

For further information, or to request an interpreter, contact Project Engineer Howard Ressel at 371-9280 or Howard.Ressel@dot.ny.gov by February 7.

