Update on Martha Street bridge signal timing

Ogden Police Chief Mears, New York State Department of Transportation Engineers and Contractors, and I met on Tuesday, January 22, to discuss the signal lights at the Martha Street Bridge.
I had indicated to the DOT that I have received complaints of the signal lights “getting stuck” on red in one direction or another.
NYS DOT determined that during inclement weather the motion detector that activates the signals does not work properly because of slow traffic.
The solution, during peak traffic hours of 7 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. daily, the signal will run fixed time allowing each direction a balanced share of the cycle. The remainder of the day motion detection will be used for the signal lights.
As I have said before, I am grateful for the patience of our community during the reconstruction of the Union Street lift bridge.
Gary Penders
Mayor, Village of Spencerport