Children of the American Revolution donate to Hilton Cadet Cupboard

Ensign Robert Wilson Society, Children of the American Revolution, made a donation to the Hilton Cadet Cupboard in December. ERW Society members donated cases of food as well as a monetary donation and delivered that to Mr. Scott Ziobrowski, Director of Food Services at Hilton Central School District. National C.A.R. Kids Helping Kids Chairman Bridget Lasky attended the local society meeting and encouraged members to donate to their local backpack programs.

According to ERW Society member Abigail Kemp, “The Hilton Cadets Cupboard backpack project is a program that helps kids get food to eat over the weekend when they won’t get meals at school. They fill a backpack with food for kids that need the food. That kid will come down to the office and get a backpack on their way home. This program is very helpful for kids because some of them don’t eat until breakfast at school on Monday. The Ensign Robert Wilson Society of The Children of the American Revolution decided to support this project as a part of the Kids Helping Kids Committee.”

In January, members and senior officers met with Hilton Mayor Joseph M. Lee to receive a Proclamation congratulating them on their work with the National Kids Helping Kids Committee. Abigail continues to explain, “We met with Mayor Lee of Hilton to explain what we did and what it was for. While meeting with Mayor Lee we toured and learned a lot about the Hilton Food Pantry and found even more ways to help in our community. Our society enjoyed helping out a lot and hope to do more in the future.”

The National Society of the Children of the American Revolution, founded in 1895, is the oldest patriotic youth organization in our country. Membership is open to descendants of patriots of the American Revolution. Members gain leadership experience in conducting meetings, following parliamentary procedures and standard protocol, serving as delegates and speaking before groups at local, state, and national conferences. The responsibility and privilege of selecting officers helps members gain an understanding of the democratic process. For information, visit https://www.nscar.org/.

To donate to the Hilton Cadet Cupboard program, visit http://www.hiltoneducationfoundation.org/cadetcupboard/.

Provided information and photos