Kendall Lions chicken barbecue supports community member in need

February 1 was a bustle of activity and high energy at the Kendall United Methodist Church as the Kendall Lions demonstrated their motto, We Serve. The Lions held their annual winter chicken barbecue to aid a community member in need.

This year’s recipient is Phil Haight, who suffered a severe head injury from a fall in October. Phil is very active in the community, serving in the Kendall Fire Department, the Fire Police, and several years as a Lion. This year Phil’s contributions to the Lions annual auction to benefit the food cupboard netted over $500.

The barbecue is led by Lion Phil D’Agostino, along with the active support of the Lions, Leos, and community members who sell advance tickets and prepare the meal. Thursday, Lions met at the school to prepare cabbage for the salad and beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, the Lions were out in full force at the barbecue pit cooking over 1,100 chicken halves.

Inside the church hall, Lions and Leos worked to package and distribute almost 1,100 dinners in two hours. Community members were able to drive through and receive the meals, often adding an extra donation to the cause. Any remaining dinners were donated to several families in the community.

The Kendall Lions Club appreciates the community support, as well as the service provided by Lion and Leo members, that allows them to support a community member in need.

