Kiwanis Club of Spencerport presents donation

Elisabeth Stojkovic, Administrative and Social Media Coordinator for Cameron Community Ministries, holds a donation from the Kiwanis Club of Spencerport in support of their mission. Looking on are Dominic Cottorone (left), Vice President of the Kiwanis Club, Clara Cottorone, future President of the Kiwanis Club and Donna Peasley, newest member of the Kiwanis Club. Cameron Community Ministries is just one of the west side organizations supported by the Kiwanis Club of Spencerport. For information on Cameron Community Ministries, go to https://www.cameronministries.org/.

Provided photo