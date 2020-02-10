Spaces available for Hilton Community Indoor Flea Market

The Village of Hilton Community Center, 59 Henry Street, Hilton, will hold its 14th annual Community Indoor Flea Market on Saturday, April 25. Spaces are currently available at $20 each for a 4-foot by 10-foot area. Multiple spaces may be purchased. Sellers keep the proceeds.

To reserve a space, applications are available at Parma Town Hall, Tops Markets in Hilton, Parma Public Library, Mainly Books, Hilton Family Diner, Amelia’s Fabrics and Yarn, and the Hilton Community Center. Checks should be made payable to Pat Clark and sent with the application by April 15, 2020 to Hilton Community Indoor Flea Market, 971 Hamlin Center Road, Hamlin, NY 14464.

Set up time will be Friday, April 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. only. The Flea Market will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. the next day. Coffee and donuts will be available to purchase in the morning in the Ingham Room (first floor, southern end of building). Hot dogs, chili, beverages, and other refreshments will also be available.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Friends of the Parma Public Library and the Hilton Parma Emergency Food Shelf.

For more information call Pat at 752-0515 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

