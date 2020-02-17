American Legion hosts Department Visitation Dinner

On Monday, February 3, Ferris-Goodridge American Legion Post #330 hosted the Department Visitation Dinner. Guests In attendance were Department Commander Michael McDermott, Department Auxiliary President Linda Tome, and Department Detachment Commander Dennis George, along with their aides. Prior to dinner there was a social hour, followed by presentations of guests, placement of colors by the Monroe County Color Guard, prayer, Pledge of Allegiance and the POW/MIA Observance.

After dinner, each Commander and President spoke a little about the importance of the American Legion, the Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion and their goals. All agreed the important part of the American Legion Family is recruiting. With new guidelines in place since late 2019, many Veterans are now able to join the American Legion who thought they could not. That, in turn, also helps add new Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion members as well. Volunteering was also discussed.

