Documents deadline approaches for those who applied for flood relief assistance

New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) has announced final submission deadlines for outstanding eligibility documents required to process priority homeowner applications submitted for the 2019 Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Flood Relief and Recovery Program. The request for documents applies only to homeowners who submitted applications in priority categories during the eligible application periods. New applications are not being accepted.

Homeowners who applied for assistance with home or major systems damage and have not yet filed all the necessary eligibility documentation to complete the application process will receive final notices alerting them to any outstanding items. Primary homeowners in these priority categories will have until February 28, 2020 to submit their final documents. Secondary homeowners in these priority categories will have until March 27, 2020 to submit their final documents. Eligibility documents do not include contractor estimates and permits. Those items will be required as part of determining the authorized scope of work once application eligibility is determined and approved.

Letters will be mailed by HCR to all applicants seeking assistance with home or major systems damage that have missing documents to alert them of this final deadline. Homeowners who do not respond with the required information will have their applications closed and will no longer be eligible for assistance.

“If you previously submitted an application for assistance under the 2019 Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Flood Relief and Recovery Program and have any outstanding eligibility documentation, we urge you to submit missing documents so we can determine if you’re qualified to receive financial assistance,” said HCR Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas. “Governor Cuomo made it a priority to help homeowners in these communities with their recovery efforts. That is why we continue to reach out to ensure residents are aware of the upcoming deadlines and work with homeowners to answer any questions they have about their applications.”

The Program, administered through HCR, will allocate up to $20 million to assist eligible homeowners and help offset damages to their primary or secondary residences. Residents may be eligible to receive up to $50,000 in state funding to help offset damages to their homes. The full list of Program criteria is available at https://hcr.ny.gov/lake-ontario-st-lawrence-river-flood-relief-and-recovery-grant-program.

The funding complements Governor Cuomo’s creation of REDI, which includes a multi-agency commission that has been studying ways to strengthen infrastructure along Lake Ontario’s waterfront while bolstering the region’s local economies. Through REDI, the State has committed up to $300 million to rebuild the shoreline, as well as improve resiliency in flood prone regions along Lake Ontario.

Provided information