Maureen Spindler announces candidacy for Hilton Village Board of Trustees

Maureen Spindler, a 40 year resident of Hilton, has announced her intention to run for Village Board of Trustees in March of 2020.

Spinder is not registered with any political party. She believes local government has the best potential for positive influence on people’s lives. She labels herself as a creative thinker. “When people are debating between Choice A and Choice B, I am busy looking for a Choice C – can we come up with a new path that will help all involved?” she said.

When asked why she chose to run, Maureen responded, ”I am running for Village Board because I want to keep good balance between business growth and residential comfort. Yes, we want more businesses here that would serve our community but we also want them located in the proper areas, not encroaching on our homes and yards. All our residents should have safe, clean homes and outdoor spaces, whether they own or rent. I want to be sure landlords and tenants are encouraged to take pride in their dwellings. I hope we can stem the tide of zombie houses and run-down properties, by working with the owners to help them with their problems. We need to look at the issue of affordable Senior housing in the village. Let’s work as a village to make our commercial streets beautiful and accessible so visitors will enjoy our home. I want to continue to see our village kept safe, clean and family-friendly.”

Spindler owned The Village Photographer, a boutique portrait studio in Hilton for over 30 years. Currently she is the photographer and videographer at Genesee Community College in Batavia. Spindler has served on the Hilton Economic Development Board, the Parma Library Board, and the Hilton Apple Fest Board. She is a founding member of the Hilton Apple Fest. She is married to her college sweetheart, Paul, and they have three grown children.

