NYS Assemblyman Peter Lawrence not seeking re-election

New York State Assemblyman Peter Lawrence (R,C,I – Greece, Ogden, Parma) announced that he will not seek re-election this November. Lawrence believes it is time to give a new person with a fresh perspective the opportunity to represent the residents of the 134th Assembly District. He will serve the remainder of his term in 2020.

“For 43 years I have proudly served our community, both in law enforcement and as a State Assemblyman. I have truly enjoyed working to better the community that I love and call home. But now I feel the time is right for someone with new ideas to serve the people. As I finish my term this year, I am looking forward to the opportunity to do some traveling and spending more time with my wife.”

Assemblyman Lawrence was first elected to serve the residents of the 134th Assembly District in 2014. Prior to serving in the State Assembly, Lawrence completed a distinguished career in law enforcement serving almost 29 years with the New York State Police. He earned the rank of Staff Inspector assigned to the Internal Affairs Division Headquarters and retired in 2002 to accept an appointment as the U.S. Marshal for the Western District of New York by President George W. Bush. His tenure with the U.S. Marshal’s Office ended in 2010.

“It has been my great honor to serve the residents of Greece, Ogden, and Parma in the State Assembly for the past six years. I want to thank my family and friends and especially the great people of the 134th Assembly District for all of their support over the years. Please know that I will spend every day of the next eleven months continuing to fight for you and the needs of our community.”

Assemblyman Lawrence is also known for his civic involvement. For over 30 years he served as a Board Member of New York Law Enforcement, Inc. He also served as assistant coach of the SUNY Brockport Wrestling Team for 25 years and still assists with the college’s recruitment efforts.

Assemblyman Lawrence is also founder of an ALS Golf Tournament which has raised over $1.75 million to benefit patients receiving treatment at the University of Rochester Medical Center.

Provided information