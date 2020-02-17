Sweden hosts Monroe County Dog Park registration

The Town of Sweden’s Dog Park is open 365 days a year. It’s a great way to get outside, exercise your dog and meet fellow dog-owners. Located at 4761 Redman Road, the Sweden Dog Park is part of the Monroe County Dog Park System. One annual registration provides access to the five affiliated dog parks. Registration costs $24 per dog per year ($25 if paying by credit card).

The next registration date held in Sweden is Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Sweden Clarkson/Community Center, 4927 Lake Road. Registrations are also taken Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Monroe County Parks Office, 171 Reservoir Avenue, Rochester. Registrations are held at various other sites per a schedule found at www.monroecounty.gov/parks-dogparks.

In order to register a dog, owners must have proof of age (all dogs must be at least six months old), a current copy of the dog license, and a current copy of a rabies certificate. Registration only takes five to 10 minutes. Call Monroe County at 753-7275 for more dog park information or visit the website.

Provided information