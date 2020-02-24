Charity basketball game to benefit Churchville first-grader

The Churchville-Chili LEO Club will hold its 23rd annual “Lions and LEOS Charity Basketball Game” on Saturday, March 7, at 1 p.m. in Churchville-Chili Middle School Gym C. Proceeds from the game will be donated to the family of Ian Mech.

Ian is a first-grader at Fairbanks Road Elementary School who is fighting Stage III Rhabdomyosarcoma. Since his diagnosis in June 2018, Ian has spent much of the time in the hospital enduring difficult treatments, invasive surgeries, tests, and rehabilitation. He has been referred to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan and is now undergoing his third chemotheraphy regimen, a 52-week course at Golisano Children’s Hospital in Rochester. Despite all these obstacles, Ian enjoys just being a kid. He loves going to school when he is able, and his interests include Legos and jigsaw puzzles. He likes to memorize the sizes of different species of birds and learn about sea creatures. He is a big Star Wars fan and is fascinated by the Statue of Liberty.

The basketball game will feature the LEOS and the school Unified team as well as a team made up of Fairbanks Road School teachers and administrators. Students in the high school basketball programs (boys and girls) will also be featured players.

The Churchville-Chili LEO Club is made up of students in grades seven through 12 who perform a wide variety of community service activities and are proudly sponsored by the Churchville Lions Club. All proceeds from this event will go directly to Ian’s family to help with their medical expenses. Donations are also being accepted. Make checks payable to Churchville-Chili LEO Club; c/o Janelle Hernandez, Senior High School, 5786 Buffalo Road, Churchville, NY 14428.

Provided information