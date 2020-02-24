Shannon Zabelny seeks re-election to Hilton Village Board

Election Day is March 18, and there are two seats available on the Hilton Village Board. Shannon Zabelny is seeking re-election as a Trustee in the Village of Hilton.

Zabelny has served as a Village Trustee for approximately six years, preceded by a term on the Village of Hilton Zoning Board. She is also currently serving on the Envision Hilton 2030 Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee, which will steer the future in the Village of Hilton. “I want to continue working for the residents of Hilton. The Village Board and management team in Hilton strive to keep taxes low and services at the highest level. I want to be part of that team,” she said. Zabelny volunteers for many family events sponsored by the Village of Hilton and the Town of Parma, and is a current Board Member for the Hilton Apple Fest. “The residents of Hilton make this village a very special place,” she said.

Shannon Zabelny has been a Hilton resident since 2008, where she resides with her husband, Rob.

