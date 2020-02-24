Westside Pet Food Pantry established

The Hamlin Dog Shelter has created the Westside Pet Food Pantry to serve as a food shelf for dogs and cats. Dave Maynard, with the help of Brockport High School student Haley Sutherby, Hamlin Supervisor Eric Peters, Clarkson Supervisor Christa Filipowicz, and County Legislator Jackie Smith are coordinating this effort. The mission is to provide pet food assistance to seniors in need who live within the community, to make sure their pets can stay in their homes and part of their families.

Donations of pet food are being accepted at the Shelter, 80 Railroad Avenue, Hamlin, every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Donations can also be dropped off at Pet Friendly in Hilton, and the following Town Halls – Sweden, Clarkson, Hamlin, and Parma – through April. An Amazon “Wish List” has been established and can be found under Westside Pet Food Pantry. Those wishing to donate can go to amazon.com and order for delivery at the Hamlin Dog Shelter. Cash donations will also be accepted.

Distribution information and more details will follow in the coming weeks.

Provided information